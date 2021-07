Police said 60-year-old Timothy Drabick was shot in June, 2020.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police were asking for the public's help to find the person who fatally shot a man back on June 16, 2020.

Police said Timothy Drabick, 60, was shot in the 2300 block of S. 55th St. He was in the hospital for several weeks but did not recover.

Police did not have a description of any possible suspects.