TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is seeking information that will identify two suspects in a Walmart theft case.

Officers are looking for two black males who stole about $500 worth of video games on January 30 from the Walmart at 3401 S. 31st St. in Temple, according to police. The two left the Walmart in a 2006 blue Nissan Maxima.

The department asks that anyone with information on the identity of the two men contact the police department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers via their website, through the P3tips app or by calling 254-526-8477.

