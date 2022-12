The theft reportedly took place on Dec. 6.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft at a Walmart in Temple.

According to police, the theft occurred at a Temple Walmart on Dec. 6. It was not specified which Walmart the theft occurred at.

The department is asking anyone who recognizes the men to contact the TPD at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Reports can also be made at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, where all reports are anonymous.