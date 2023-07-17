Temple Police release 32-year-old suspect in deadly shooting, say victim was a 16-year-old male

According to police, the suspect has been released from custody.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the 32-year-old suspect that was arrested at the scene of a shooting that left a 16-year-old male dead on July, 15.

According to police, officers were responding to a call about someone breaking into a vehicle around 4:44 a.m. in the 2300 block of Petersburg Lane when they received another call about shots fired in the same location.

When officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found the 16-year-old dead nearby.

According to Temple PD, the suspect was taken arrested at the scene. However, after review by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, he was released on Monday, July 17.

Temple PD did not specify why the suspect was released and says this case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where reports can be made anonymously.