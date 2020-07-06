TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police responded to two shootings early June 7, one of which resulted in serious gunshot injuries.
Officers responded to a shots-fired call at Club Heavy, 806 E.French St., at around 1:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with serious injuries.
Officers responded to a second shots-fired call just more than an hour later, at 2:45 a.m. Officers were told that several shots were heard in the 800 block of North Main Street. Temple officers found damage to a house consistent with gunshots, according to a press release.
Both cases are still under investigation. The police department asks that anyone with information call the department at 254-298-5500.
