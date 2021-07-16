Recognize this man? Temple police say he was involved in aggravated assault case

On July 13, the person was involved in aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated robbery at the intersection of Shallow Ford Road & Shallow Ford West Road.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say was involved in an aggravated assault and aggravated armed robbery Tuesday.

Police released the photo of the suspect on Twitter Friday. They say on July 13, the person was involved in aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated robbery at the intersection of Shallow Ford Road and Shallow Ford West Road.

No other details, including the time of the incident, were released.

If you recognize the person, call TPD at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

