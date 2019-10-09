TEMPLE, Texas — Police are looking for the person who stole around $250 worth of packages from a Temple residence.

According to the Temple Police Department, surveillance video showed a female suspect steal the packages from a residence in the 100 block of Lago Verde Ln. between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday.

The suspect was seen leaving the residence in a silver sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or case is asked to call TPD at 254-298-5500.

