TEMPLE, Texas — Police are looking for the person who stole around $250 worth of packages from a Temple residence.
RELATED: Attention porch pirates! New Texas law makes it a felony to steal packages starting Sept. 1
According to the Temple Police Department, surveillance video showed a female suspect steal the packages from a residence in the 100 block of Lago Verde Ln. between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday.
The suspect was seen leaving the residence in a silver sedan.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or case is asked to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
