'Armed and dangerous' stabbing suspect sought by Temple Police

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a stabbing suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

On Saturday, May 13 around 1:51 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of E. Avenue J. where they located a male who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Upon investigating, police believe the suspect is 69-year-old Clarence “Iron Jaw” White who’s 5’7’’ and 180 lbs.

Police say he is armed and dangerous. If you see him or know his whereabouts, police ask that you not approach him. Instead, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.