Temple PD searching for Tuesday morning's armed robbery suspect

There were no injuries or shots fired during the armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning, according to Temple Police.

No injuries were reported after the Temple Police Department responded to a call about a man allegedly robbing somebody for cash at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The armed robbery occurred around 9:20 a.m. in the 600 block of N. Third Street, police said. No shots were fired, police added.

Specific details of the suspect were not released, but police said he was last spotted wearing a camo-print baseball cap and backpack, a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.