TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police is asking for the public’s help with information about a robbery suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven on Feb. 19.

Officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven at 2701 N. Third St. at about 2 a.m. Feb. 19 in reference to a robbery.

They were told that a white man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a bandanna over his face went into the store and demanded money. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

TPD asks that anyone with information on the identity of the man contact the police department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com or by calling 254-526-8477.

