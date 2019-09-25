TEMPLE, Texas —
The Temple Police Department is searching for two people who are suspected of credit card abuse.
Officers responded to a burglary of a vehicle that occurred in the 3000 block of Jackrabbit Road on Sept. 13.
They were told a wallet and debit card were missing from the vehicle.
The victim later reported several fraudulent charges from various locations, including H-E-B in Belton.
If anyone has any information about this case or the suspects involved, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.
