TEMPLE, Texas —

The Temple Police Department is searching for two people who are suspected of credit card abuse.

Officers responded to a burglary of a vehicle that occurred in the 3000 block of Jackrabbit Road on Sept. 13.

They were told a wallet and debit card were missing from the vehicle.

The victim later reported several fraudulent charges from various locations, including H-E-B in Belton.

Temple PD

If anyone has any information about this case or the suspects involved, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

