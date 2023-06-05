Temple Police investigating armed home robbery

Police say a suspect entered a home and threatened the victim with a gun.

TEMPLE, Texas — Police in Temple are investigating a home robbery that occurred on May 6, according to the Temple Police Department.

The Department said officers responded to a call about a robbery around 1:11 a.m. in the 200 block of South 12 Street.

Police believe the suspect entered the home, threatened the victim with a gun and left the home with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Department stated they do not have a suspect in custody at this time, but they are working with the victim of the robbery, who reportedly says they know the suspect personally.

The case is under investigation and no other information has been provided.

Anyone who knows anything about the robbery is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477. Reports to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.