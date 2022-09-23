Temple Police searching for suspect after water treatment plant theft

The theft occurred at the water treatment plant, located at 4820 Parkside Dr. in Temple.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Videos above and below are previous segments on unrelated crime in Central Texas.

The Temple Police Department is asking for information on a man they believe to be involved in a theft at the Temple Water Treatment Plant.

The theft occurred at the water treatment plant, located at 4820 Parkside Dr. in Temple. Police have shared a picture of a man who they believe to be the suspect and a vehicle, as seen below.

TPD is asking anyone who may have information on the man to contact the TPD at 254-298-5500, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Anonymous reports can also be made at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Do you recognize this individual? He is wanted by TPD for a theft at the Temple Water Treatment Plant on Sept. 18. Contact TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or visit https://t.co/UDGtUKvgRt where you can report anonymously. pic.twitter.com/xPJEZN31Aq — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) September 23, 2022