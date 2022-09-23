Temple Police searching for suspect after water treatment plant theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Videos above and below are previous segments on unrelated crime in Central Texas.
The Temple Police Department is asking for information on a man they believe to be involved in a theft at the Temple Water Treatment Plant.
The theft occurred at the water treatment plant, located at 4820 Parkside Dr. in Temple. Police have shared a picture of a man who they believe to be the suspect and a vehicle, as seen below.
TPD is asking anyone who may have information on the man to contact the TPD at 254-298-5500, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Anonymous reports can also be made at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
