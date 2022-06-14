Temple Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting where 2 were injured

Police say around 8:05 p.m., they were called to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive regarding a shooting.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is searching for the suspects in a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday night where two males were injured, according to police.

Police say around 8:05 p.m., they were called to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two males were shot, police said. They were transported to the hospital. At this time their conditions or age are not known.

There was a third person with the victims during the shooting, but he was not injured, police said.

Upon investigating, police learned that the suspects could be driving in a Dodge Dart with one broken headlight and it was last seen going east on Canyon Creek Drive toward 5th Street, police say.

Police believe there are multiple suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where you could be eligible for a reward.