Temple PD asking for help identifying suspects they believe burglarized five businesses

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help locating and identifying suspects they say burglarized five Temple businesses.

Police believe the suspects burglarized Best Quality Meats, Smart Choice Smoke Shop, El Puerto De Jalisco, Tapas Tapas and Los Tres Magueyes early in the morning on Dec. 18.

Police said that they believe the same suspects are responsible for all five burglaries.

According to police, three people in masks were seen approaching the locations driving a dark-colored Honda Accord with a sunroof (picture below).

