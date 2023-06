Police said via Twitter that the male suspect, seen in the photos, committed the theft at the 1407 Marlandwood Rd. location on May 26 around 2 p.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a man who reportedly stole from the city's Academy Sports + Outdoors back in May.

Details about what the man reportedly stole were not released.

If you have any information about this case, call TPD at 254-298-5500.

TPD is attempting to identify the suspect pictured for a theft at Academy that occurred May 26, 2023, at about 2 p.m. The male was seen leaving in a green Infiniti 4-door sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 254.298.5500. Case number 23003927. pic.twitter.com/tZ3skDixH7 — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) June 20, 2023