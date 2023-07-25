Temple Police seeks public's help in identifying suspect involved in Best Buy theft

Temple Police is looking for the identify of a suspect in connection to the Best Buy theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department (TPD) is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft that took place on June 22, at approximately 7 p.m.

The incident occurred at the Best Buy store located on S. General Bruce Drive. The TPD has released a surveillance image of the suspect and is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the stolen items or the circumstances surrounding the theft. TPD urges the public to contact (254)-298-5500 if there are any updates that are unknown.