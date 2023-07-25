x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Temple Police seeks public's help in identifying theft suspect

Temple police seeks public's assistance identifying a suspect for the morning theft
Credit: Temple PD
TPD is attempting to identify the suspect pictured for a theft that occurred this morning at around 8:18 a.m. near S. MLK and Ave I.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department (TPD) has launched a city-wide manhunt for a suspect involved in a theft that occurred July 25 around 8:18 a.m.

The incident took place near the intersection of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Avenue I.

A surveillance camera captured a clear image of the suspect at the scene of the crime. This information was released to the public in a attempt to identify the individual.

The TPD is relying on the public's help at this time. If anyone has any information on the suspect in the image, they are advised to contact the TPD at (254)298-5500.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Rising crime rates in Temple

Before You Leave, Check This Out