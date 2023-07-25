Temple Police seeks public's help in identifying theft suspect

Temple police seeks public's assistance identifying a suspect for the morning theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department (TPD) has launched a city-wide manhunt for a suspect involved in a theft that occurred July 25 around 8:18 a.m.

The incident took place near the intersection of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Avenue I.

A surveillance camera captured a clear image of the suspect at the scene of the crime. This information was released to the public in a attempt to identify the individual.

The TPD is relying on the public's help at this time. If anyone has any information on the suspect in the image, they are advised to contact the TPD at (254)298-5500.