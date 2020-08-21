Temple police seize nearly $75,000 of narcotics, guns in raid; make arrest

Bryan Haynes, 37, was arrested by TPD while they executed a search warrant Friday morning at Canyon Creek Townhomes in Temple.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police seized "large amounts" of narcotics and firearms and arrested a man while executing a search warrant Friday morning.

37-year-old Bryan Haynes was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, police say. Police found firearms and narcotics including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. The total value of the items is estimated at about $74,600, according to TPD.

Following a narcotics investigation, Temple police executed a search warrant at around 9:30 a.m. at the Canyon Creek Townhomes, where the items were seized.