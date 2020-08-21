Temple police seize nearly $75,000 of narcotics, guns in raid; make arrest

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police seized "large amounts" of narcotics and firearms and arrested a man while executing a search warrant Friday morning.
37-year-old Bryan Haynes was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, police say. Police found firearms and narcotics including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. The total value of the items is estimated at about $74,600, according to TPD.
Following a narcotics investigation, Temple police executed a search warrant at around 9:30 a.m. at the Canyon Creek Townhomes, where the items were seized.
"I commend the work of our officers this morning to get this suspect and these illegal substances off the streets of Temple," Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a press release. "This type of activity will not be tolerated in our city. I'm grateful for the dedication these officers have shown the residents of Temple."