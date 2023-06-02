Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting

Police said there was no suspect in custody, however, they called it an accidental shooting.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday.

Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.

Police said they did not have a suspect in custody, however, it was believed to be an accidental shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.