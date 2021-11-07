Temple police: Suspect steals over $1,900 worth of Ulta Beauty products

On Monday, police released the suspect's photos, which reportedly shows them leaving the store, located on Southwest HK Dodgen Loop with a bag of products.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person they say stole more than $1,900 in beauty products from an Ulta Beauty.

On Monday, police released the suspect's photos, which reportedly shows them leaving the store, located on Southwest HK Dodgen Loop with a bag and handful of products.

No other information was released.

If you have any information that might help police regarding this incident, call the TPD non-emergency number at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.