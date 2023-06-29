Temple Police warn public of scammers posing as real officers, asking for money

In this scam, the person on the phone tells you that you did not show up to court and were sent a subpoena, Temple PD said.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam that's going around where someone is posing as real law enforcement officers.

According to the police department, the scammer(s) are calling from their non-emergency number (254-298-5500) and is asking for money.

In this scam, the person on the phone tells you that you did not show up to court and were sent a subpoena, Temple PD said. The scammer then asks for you to pay it using an online payment app, police added.

Temple PD also warned that the scammer(s) are using real police officer names.