Scam alert: Temple police say scam callers are impersonating law enforcement to get money

The Temple Police Department asks the public to report any phone call, text or email that they suspect is a scam.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department took to Facebook to warn the public of scammers who are impersonating law enforcement to get people to send them money on Monday, March 13.

According to police, the scammers are calling from a number disguised as the Temple police non-emergency number and telling people that they have a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammers are then requesting that people take care of these warrants by sending them money through Cash App, Venmo or PayPal.

Temple police says the department will never ask anyone to pay off their warrants through those online methods. If you have a warrant, you can take care of it at the court or police department.

Any suspected scam calls, emails or texts should be reported immediately and no personal information should ever be given out.

