Temple: Shooting leaves one injured, suspect in custody

According to police, the shooting is still under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Thursday, Aug. 10.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of West Avenue E at about 10:55 p.m.

Police say officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and he was transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

According to police, witnesses were able to identify the shooter as 17-year-old Josiah Harrison, who was then located and arrested.

The Temple Police Department says this shooting is still under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stopper at 254-526-8477.