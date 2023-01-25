x
Crime

Temple shooting suspect arrested, victim in critical condition

The shooting took place Wednesday morning around 10:15 a.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. 

The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31 Street, police say. 

According to police, one man was shot and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, he remains in critical condition. 

This shooting is still under investigation, no other information is available at this time. 

