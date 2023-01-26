Temple shooting victim dies from injuries, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, the victim in Wednesday morning's Temple shooting, 27-year old Michael Powell, has died from his injuries on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31st Street, police say.
According to police, Powell was shot and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, he remained in critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries today.
The suspect, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to police.
Police say this has now turned into a homicide investigation and will be the first murder of 2023 for the department.
