Crime

Temple shooting victim dies from injuries, police say

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning around 10:15 a.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, the victim in Wednesday morning's Temple shooting, 27-year old Michael Powell, has died from his injuries on Thursday, Jan. 26. 

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31st Street, police say. 

According to police, Powell was shot and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, he remained in critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries today. 

The suspect, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to police. 

Police say this has now turned into a homicide investigation and will be the first murder of 2023 for the department. 

