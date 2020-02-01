TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting at the Canyon Creek Town Homes. It happened around 9:45 p.m.

According to Temple PD, two groups got into an argument before an unknown male fired, hitting another in the leg.

The male hit was transported to Baylor Scott and White with non-life threatening injuries.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

North Carolina family finds snake in oven while baking pizza

Dog attack leaves Waco real estate agent with severe injuries