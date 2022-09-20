Temple stabbing leads to 1 arrest, police say

Police say around 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Avenue H because of a stabbing.

TEMPLE, Texas — A person of interest was arrested Tuesday following a stabbing in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police say around 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Avenue H because of a stabbing.

The stabbing resulted in one male suffering from a non-life threatening injury, police said. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Police also said they took a person of interest in custody. That person was later arrested, police added.

No other information was released.

If you know anything about this stabbing, call Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.