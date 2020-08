Police responded to a stabbing near N. 8th Street and East Adams Avenue in Temple Saturday night.

TEMPLE, Texas — A woman with life-threatening injuries is being treated at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center -Temple after she was stabbed, Temple police say.

The victim has not been identified.

Temple police responded to a stabbing Saturday night near N. 8th Street and East Adams Avenue. Police report that the suspect fled the scene.

The case is still active, police say.