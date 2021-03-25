Temple stabbing suspect in custody

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

TEMPLE, Texas — A man is in custody after a stabbing that took place in Temple Thursday afternoon.

Temple police officers responded to the Frances Graham Hall Apartments at around 12:34 p.m. A man was found and taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Temple Police Department.

Officers later found the suspect in the area and took him into custody.

This investigation is still active, according to the Temple Police Department.