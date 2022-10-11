Temple woman injured in aggravated assault

The woman reports that she was shot by her significant other.

TEMPLE, Texas — A woman in Temple is currently being treated for a gunshot wound, after what police are investigating as an aggravated assault.

The Temple Police Department stated that on Oct. 10, officers responded to a dispatch about a woman with a gunshot wound on the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive.

According to the department, they originally reported that the shooting was accidental, and that the wound was self-inflicted. The woman however, reportedly claimed that she was shot by her significant other.

Police report that the woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They also report that they have a male suspect in custody.

No further details have been released, including the identities of those who were involved. The case is reportedly still under investigation.

The TPD is encouraging anyone with information on the case to contact them at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Calls to the Crime Stoppers can be reported anonymously.