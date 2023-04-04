Texas bill proposed for veterans looking to protect community

To help with local law enforcement shortages, Texas lawmakers are suggesting a bill that would help veterans become peace officers.

TEXAS, USA — Texas House Bill 1152 was proposed by legislators to allow qualified veterans to be commissioned and employed as peace officers as law enforcement shortages grow.

"There are some areas that are having difficulties finding individuals to fill those empty slots they have. Law enforcement is an important part of our community to maintain safety," State representative Hugh Shine explained.

To qualify, veterans must have been honorably discharged and have served in the Armed Forces for at least two years.

Shine was one of the many senators who cosigned on this bill. He hopes this bill will assist with police employment issues across the state of Texas.

"Obviously, if someone has served in the military for a couple years and is an honorable discharge, they have demonstrated they are allegiance to this country and deserve an opportunity to serve at hope if they want," Shine said.

If passed, qualified veterans would assist local law agencies by patrolling areas, directing traffic during an accident or responding to accident victims.

In 2021, the average turnover for state and local jobs was almost 25%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Former Chief of Killeen Police Charles Kimble says the number of people seeking a career in law enforcement has dropped drastically over the last few years and that this bill could help.

"We are experiencing shortages of people who want to be police officers. But when there's a problem worldwide, we count on our military members to answer that call for safety. Now we can bring that skill set, we can bring the things that they learned and apply it to protecting our community," Kimble shared.

Military members who were dishonorably discharged or served under two years in the military will not qualify for this opportunity,