Texas Rangers and Temple Police investigate fatal officer- involved shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — In the early hours of Sept. 24th, an officer-involved shooting occurred in Temple, TX, leaving a female suspect deceased. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:59 a.m. when Temple Police Officers responded to a disturbance with shots fired in the 500 block of N. 12 St.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered an adult female who was found to be in possession of a firearm. In a confrontation, the female suspect reportedly pointed the firearm at the officers, prompting one of them to discharge their weapon, striking the suspect.

Immediate medical assistance was provided on-site by Temple Police Officers, Temple Fire and Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services. Following initial treatment, the injured suspect was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital. Later, medical personnel at the hospital later pronounced her dead.

In accordance with protocol, the officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Furthermore, an internal affairs investigation has been initiated to get into the details of the incident.