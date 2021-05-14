Texas Rangers ID man killed as US Marshal's tried serving warrant in Killeen

The rangers say 40-year-old Samuel Roberto Pleasant Sr. was shot and killed as the marshal's tried to serve him a warrant in the 1900 block of Alamo Ave.

KILLEEN, Texas — On Friday, the Texas Rangers have identified the man who died as the U.S. Marshal's tried to serve a federal warrant at a home in Killeen.

The rangers say 40-year-old Samuel Roberto Pleasant Sr. was shot and killed as the marshal's tried to serve him a warrant in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue around 10:35 a.m. Thursday.

They were trying to arrest him on a federal felony warrant of a felon in possession of a firearm, which violated his probation, the rangers say.

Details about how the shooting occurred wasn't' released.