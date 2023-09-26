Texas top 10 most wanted fugitive from Coryell County still uncaptured one year later

Brandon Hogan escaped from custody while on a work crew in Seaton Cemetery on Sept. 26, 2022. Authorities haven't been able to locate him since.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — A Coryell County fugitive is still on the run after escaping from a three-person, supervised work crew on Sept. 26, 2022.

A year later, Brandon Hogan remains on the state's top 10 most wanted fugitives list as every lead to finding him has come up short. A spokeswoman with the Coryell County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) told 6 News there have only been 56 call reports to the department in connection to Hogan's whereabouts, but nothing resulting in recapturing him.

Hogan escaped from custody while on a work crew in Seaton Cemetery on Sept. 26, 2022. Sheriff Scott Williams told 6 News in October 2022 that Hogan should have never been assigned to a work crew as normally people in his jail who are accused of crimes like Hogan was, and have protective orders against them, do not qualify for the work crew program.

Hogan is described as a white male, 5'9", 158 lbs. with balding light brown or blonde hair. However, he could have changed his look over the past 12 months. He is still considered armed and dangerous. Hogan has a violent track record with charges dating back to 2007.

Numerous law enforcement agencies throughout Central Texas have been searching for Hogan since his escape. The search has extended past local boundaries and is now considered a statewide search.

"The problem is, the longer that you are gone, you have been escaped, the greater the search area is," said 6 News Law Enforcement Expert Charles Kimble. "In today's age, computers, the internet and the tracking abilities of law enforcement -- we will definitely prevail at the end of the day and he will be caught. It's just a matter of when and catching those people who are assisting him."

Kimble is familiar with Hogan's case. He said as former Killeen Police Chief, his agency had to help assist the CCSO. He isn't caught up on the current investigation but has knowledge of Hogan's background as a convicted felon. Kimble said it's possible he has help in fleeing custody and law enforcement.

"He's going to go back to that life that he knows," Kimble added. "He's not going to enroll in college or take basket weaving classes at the community college. If you go back to that life of crime, to your circle of people who are criminals, there's a chance that he could be dead right now. That is a possibility. There's a possibility also that people are helping him. There's a network of criminals, people that that he's associated with, that are helping him."