BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam where the scammer poses as an employee in the department.

The department said they are not making any outbound calls regarding family issues and that officers will always identify themselves by name and badge number.

"Please do not give any personal information over the phone," police said in a Facebook post.

When in doubt, contact the Belton Police non-emergency number at 254-933-5840.