The City of Bartlett 'shelter-in-place' order lifted after suspect standoff

The City of Bartlett have confirmed that the order has been lifted via their Facebook.

BARTLETT, Texas — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has officially lifted its shelter-in-place notice.

The City of Bartlett was advising its residents around 2:40 p.m. to shelter-in-place as police worked to arrest a suspect who barricaded themselves inside the home, according to Mayor Chad Mees.

The home was near the intersection of Jackson Street and South Brune Street. The lockdown also included schools, as Bartlett ISD revealed via Facebook that their schools were on a "secure order".

Please be advised that Bartlett ISD is currently under a Secure order due to an off campus concern. At this time, all... Posted by Bartlett ISD on Thursday, October 13, 2022

As of now, 6 News still has no information on the cause of the lockdowns in the city. We will keep you updated as more information is revealed.