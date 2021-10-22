'The public doesn't understand simplicity' | Brian Laundrie's lawyer denies family evidence tampering after finding backpack

Brian Laundrie's family attorney talks about the public's speculation surrounding Brian Laundrie's father easily finding his belongings

FLORIDA, USA — Investigators confirmed last Thursday the remains and belongings found in Florida's Carlton Reserve belonged to 23-year-old Brian Laundrie. According to Yahoo News, however, the public is now speculating how Laudrie's belongings were found.

Laundrie's belongings were originally found on Wednesday in a shady area by the Carlton Reserve, according to the FBI. The items found were a backpack and a notebook.

KCEN's sister station, WTSP, was told by the family's lawyer Steven Bertolino that Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, went Wednesday morning to the Carlton Reserve area after informing the FBI and North Port Police Department a day prior that the couple intended to help search for their son.

According to Yahoo News, the family had advised officials of where to look for their son's belongings.

This struck curiosity in the public. According to Yahoo, Kyle Heyen, a K-9 Handler, told NewsNation that he found it very "suspicious" that a trained police dog would have missed a dead body.

"If the body had been there, when they went by with cadaver dogs, and the body had been there for more than two or three minutes, the odour would have come through the water," Heyen told NewsNation.

The Laundrie's family lawyer had a response Thursday to anyone who questioned the findings.

According to Yahoo News, Bertolino was quoted saying, "It just so happened that that's where Brian was," he said. "So my thought would be anybody who's questioning that is not too bright."