Bail set at $500,000 for Theresa Balboa, woman charged in Samuel Olson case

Court records describe what happened leading up to the reported disappearance of Samuel Olson.

HOUSTON — Theresa Balboa is back in the Houston area Friday morning as she faces a criminal charge after the disappearance and apparent death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson.

A Jasper County official confirmed their sheriff's deputies transported Balboa to the Harris County Jail.

She is charged with tampering with evidence. Currently, no one else is facing charges in the case, which remains under investigation.

Bond conditions

Balboa did not appear in probable cause court, but a judge set her bail at $500,000, reported KHOU 11's Adam Bennett. If she is released, she must wear an ankle monitor and be under house arrest. She also cannot have contact with children.

"The facts set forth in this warrant are terribly disturbing," argued a prosecutor in court Friday.

The public defender assigned to Balboa's case asked for a lower bond at $20,000, saying she has strong ties to Houston and has lived at the same address for more than three years. But the judge determined she is a flight risk because she was already on bond for another crime and also allegedly left Houston for Jasper with the child's body.

Houston police released this booking photo after she was booked into the Harris County Jail:

The medical examiner's office is looking over the remains of the child's body that was found in the Jasper motel room where Balboa was also allegedly found. Houston police have said they believe the body is that of Samuel Olson, but it has not been positively confirmed.

Samuel’s bruised body

Court records obtained by KHOU 11 News on Thursday paint a disturbing picture of what happened to Samuel, who was 5 when he was reported missing. He would have celebrated his 6th birthday recently.

When Samuel was reported missing on May 27, the child's father, Dalton Olson, told police his son had been staying with his girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, since April 30.

Police were already suspicious of Balboa because they say she lied and said Samuel’s mother and a man dressed as a police officer took him early that morning.

On May 28, Detectives interviewed Balboa’s roommate at their apartment in Webster where Samuel had been staying. The roommate told them Balboa called him on or around May 10 and told him that Samuel was dead.

The roommate said he returned home and saw Samuel’s bruised body lying on a bed. He said he and Balboa placed the body in a bathtub for a couple of days.

A Crime Stoppers tip this week led authorities to the Jasper County motel where Balboa was arrested and a body was found in a bin.