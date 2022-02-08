LIST | Thousands on outstanding warrant list in Killeen, have December to pay fees with no arrest

Starting next year, Killeen officers will begin a "warrant roundup" for any outstanding arrest warrants, the court warned.

KILLEEN, Texas — If you have an outstanding warrant in Killeen, you will have the whole month of December to pay off any fines without being arrested.

On Tuesday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court announced that it is offering residents a holiday gift of warrant forgiveness starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. You can go to the courthouse, located at 200 E. Avenue D. Ste 1, to pay the fines without arrest.

“It’s a part of the Safe Harbor program where you can resolve your outstanding cases and may even be eligible for alternatives like community service or a reduction in your fine, based on your ability to pay,” Judge Kris Krishna said in a news released.

In a YouTubevideo, Krishna said as a bonus, any warrant fees will be completely waived.

Back in June, the city released an active warrant list and asked Killeen residents to search for their name and see if they have any outstanding warrants. At the time, there were over 4,000 people on the list.

The court also warned those with an outstanding warrant that if any fees/fines are not paid throughout this forgiveness period, officers will start conducting a "warrant roundup," which is when they target and arrest violators with active warrants.