Three arrested in Harker Heights prostitution sting

In addition to the arrests, investigators seized $70,000 and three vehicles.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — An investigation involving several law enforcement agencies into a massage parlor in Harker Heights led to the arrest of three people.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said the investigation was focused on "The Foot Spa" in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.

Jingning Lin, 48, Hai Yan Zhang, 50, and Limei Godfrey, 45, were all arrested on charges of aggravated promotion of prostitution, engaging in organized crime and money laundering. Their bonds were set at $250,000.

Investigators also seized $70,000 from banks in Bell and Harris Counties along with three vehicles, the sheriff's department said.

Refugee Services of Texas is providing help for the suspected victims of human trafficking. The sheriff's department did not say how many victims there were.

The suspects face up to 99 years in jail.