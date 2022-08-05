Police investigate three local Fairfield businesses due to illegal drug trafficking

Five individuals have been arrested and charged with multiple felony charges.

FAIRFIELD, Texas — Three local businesses in Fairfield have been shut down due to trafficking of illegal substances being sold out the stores, according to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office.

A two month investigation revealed each one of the three stores was selling products containing THC that was over the legal limit that is allowed by law in the state of Texas. The illegal products were removed by law enforcement at all the stores, according to reports.

Police say the stores were known to sell to youth vape pens and other products which contained illegal amounts of THC.

The Charges:



Five individuals (three men and two women) have been arrested and charged with the following Felony charges :

• Manufacturing/Delivery of Controlled Substance

• Delivery of Marijuana

• Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (One of the male individuals was also charged with Failure to Identify)

One other man was charged with two Felony offenses:

• Manufacturing/Delivery of Controlled Substance

• Delivery of Marijuana



Police say more people are involved and will be arrested.