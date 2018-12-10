KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police asked for the public's help Thursday to find three men they said had been using stolen credit cards and debit cards since September.

Surveillance photos showed the men at a Walmart.

One suspect is described as a black man, about five feet six inches tall and weighing around 300 pounds. The second suspect is described as a black man, about six feet tall with an athletic build. The third suspect is reported to be either a light complexion black man or a Hispanic man who is about five feet ten inches tall and weighing 230 pounds.

Anyone with information about the men can call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), go online anonymously or text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637. A tip leading to an arrest could be eligible for a one-thousand dollar reward.

