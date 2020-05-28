WACO, Texas — Waco police detectives secured and served warrants on individuals related to an incident that happened on in April when a Waco detective was shot at after a shooting at the Estella Maxie Apartment Complex.

Wilford Carpenter, 20, Jaqaun Davis, 21, and a 16-year-old male were charged after an investigation into the incident. Carpenter and the juvenile were charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, a first degree felony, and all three were charged with tampering with evidence.

Both Carpenter and the juvenile were already in custody for previous shooting incidents and were served the warrants while in custody. Jaquan Davis was arrested in Fort Worth for his warrant of tampering with physical evidence. The department indicated that more charges may be forthcoming for him in the future.

The April 14 shooting at the apartment complex resulted in damaged property but police reported no injuries. Immediately after the shooting happened a Waco detective in the area located the suspect vehicle related to incident at the apartments. While the detective followed the black Jeep SUV, suspects from inside the vehicle shot at the detective with an AK-47. After the detective's vehicle was struck by the suspects, he backed off for his own safety since there were no other police units around him at the time.

Waco police say the investigation is still ongoing.