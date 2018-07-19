FORT WORTH, Texas — Police have taken three people into custody as they investigate a shooting that left three bank employees wounded Thursday morning in Fort Worth.

Police were called to the scene of a robbery at about 9:20 a.m. at the Veritex Community Bank, located in the 2400 block of Merrick Street, said Sgt. Chris Britt, a spokesman with Fort Worth police.

Upon their arrival, they discovered three injured employees, who were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police at scene of Fort Worth ban robbery where multiple reported shot on July 19, 2018.

WFAA

Britt said witnesses told authorities two heavily armed men entered the bank in attempted robbery and fired shots, striking the three female employees. The suspects fled the scene without cash before police arrived at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, FBI and police surrounded a home in the 5700 block of Blackmore Avenue. According to Eric Jackson, special agent in charge of the Dallas Division, a description of suspect vehicle led them to the home.

WFAA

Hours after the area was evacuated, a sweep of the house was done and no one was found inside, the Fort Worth police spokesman said. However, three men were detained in the area and transported for questioning.

"We have not confirmed, again I cannot stress enough, we have not confirmed they were involved in the robbery," Britt said.

Fort Worth Police just brought out a man in handcuffs. They surrounded a home on Blackmore Ave. looking for a bank robbery suspect. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/4BXcYyRXXe — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 19, 2018

Police say the shooting investigation is in the early stages.

Police warned residents that if they see anything suspicious to contact authorities and not approach the suspects. Britt also asked any potential witnesses to call police and share information that may help in the case.

Veritex Community Bank issued a statement following the shooting:

“As you know, three of our valued team/family members were shot in an apparent robbery and are currently being attended to at Tarrant County hospitals. Our highest and greatest concern is for their health and full recovery. All our employees are special to us.

It is times like this that the Veritex family pulls together even closer. We ask for prayers for a healthy and positive outcome for our three teammates which we believe is the best medicine. We will provide the Fort Worth Police Department with any assistance and co-operation they request of us.”

© 2018 WFAA