Five family members, including 4 Tomball ISD students, identified as victims in Leon County murder

Authorities believe the 3 brothers, their cousin and grandfather were killed by Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted murderer who'd been on the run for more than three weeks.

TOMBALL, Texas — Five family members, including four Tomball ISD students, were found dead in a Leon County home during the search for escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez, according to a letter sent out by the school district.

Authorities believe the family was killed by Lopez, a convicted murderer who'd been on the run for more than three weeks.

The four boys were visiting their 66-year-old grandfather on his ranch off Highway 7 near Centerville. Three were brothers, ages 18, 16 and 11, and the fourth was an 11-year-old cousin.

A spokesperson for the family is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m. We will stream the news conference here and on our app.

The oldest boy just graduated from Tomball High School where he was an athlete. He and his younger brothers were their parents' only children.

“When something like this happens your heart breaks – as a mother, you just can’t imagine such loss," said Tiffany Wimpee, a Tomball parent.

She said the victims were cousins of her best friend.

“Just knowing that torture they’re going through – I can’t even imagine, you know?" said Rachel Bray, another Tomball mom. "Being parents, it’s just .. I don’t know that I could go on."

The Centerville ranch was used as a weekend home for hunting and other activities. It's only about half a mile from where Lopez escaped.

Hours after the victims were found, Lopez was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Atascosa County, which is just south of San Antonio.

Tomball ISD sent out the following letter to parents about the death of the students:

“The loss of a student, for any reason, is heartbreaking, but to lose four in such a tragic way is excruciating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these beloved students and grandfather.

“We ask that you extend your prayers and support to these families who need us the most at this time. We share a special bond in Tomball and understand this will personally affect many students and families in our small community.”

Tomball ISD schools are out for the summer but the district said grief counselors will be on hand to help those who may need them.

Tomball Little League also released a statement because the 18-year-old was an umpire.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragedy within the Tomball community. We mourn the loss of these lives and pray for their family and all who knew them. One of the children was an umpire at Tomball Little League. Our baseball community is heartbroken to lose a colleague and friend."

Authorities said the victims arrived at the home on Thursday. They think they were killed Thursday afternoon because they were seen earlier that morning.

Their bodies were found around 6 p.m. after a concerned family member called to say they couldn't reach them.

A TDCJ spokesman said Lopez stole several weapons and a truck from the home before heading to Jourdanton where he was killed.

He said they'd searched and cleared the home multiple times since Lopez escaped from a prison bus last month. Lopez got away on May 12 by shedding his shackles and cutting through a metal barrier before stabbing a correctional officer and getting away on foot after the prison transport bus he had taken over crashed.

The search to find the 46-year-old had focused in Centerville, Texas, which is two hours north of Houston.

TDCJ is reviewing their protocols to determine how Lopez was able to get away. They believe he had been in the woods near Centerville, hiding and breaking into properties to steal food, water and clothes.