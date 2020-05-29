TOMBALL, Texas — A Tomball woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly leaving her four children home alone so she could get her hair done.

Gabrielle Robertson, 28, is charged with four counts of child abandonment.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says Robertson left her 3-month-old twins and a 1-year-old in the care of her 7-year-old child with special needs.

Deputies from Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office were called to the home on Danphe Landing Court where they found the four children.

They say Gabrielle was gone for several hours and didn’t return home until an hour after deputies contacted her.

“It was confirmed that she was at her hair appointment and intentionally left her children alone,” Herman said in a statement.

The children are in the custody of Child Protective Services while the investigation continues.

