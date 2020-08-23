Tragic News: Calallen football player identified as teen killed in Walmart stabbing

Police say it is unclear if the two parties involved in the stabbing knew one another.

Calallen football player Gabe Cololey has been identified as the teen who was killed after being stabbed at a Walmart in Calallen.

The assistant coach of the team took to Twitter to express his condolences.

UPDATE: CCPD confirmed to 3 News the man who was stabbed died.

Corpus Christi police were dispatched to the Walmart located off US-77 in Calallen on Sunday afternoon for reports of a stabbing.



Police say it is unclear if the two parties involved in the stabbing knew one another.



One male was transported to the hospital.



According to CCPD, they have one person in custody after Sunday afternoon's stabbing inside the Walmart in Calallen.