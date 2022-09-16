Let Your Light Shine | Transition Fair for families with students with disabilities

WACO, Texas — For any student, the transition from high school to the next stage of life may be exceedingly difficult. McLennan County is preparing its families by hosting a transition fair Sept. 20th.
The event will be hosted at the Education Service Center Region 12, W. Loop 340. Attendees will be able to learn about community resources, career and college opportunities, training opportunities, independent living and more.
The goal of the event is to connect families and faculty with service providers to help students with disabilities once they graduate, according to the center. Door prizes and food will also be provided. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Agencies featured at the event are as follows:
- ARC of McLennan County
- Baylor Accommodations
- BCBSTX, STAR Kids
- Burgett Law Firm, PLLC Estate Planning Law Firm
- Communities In Schools
- Communities In Schools of the Heart of Texas – Workforce Program
- Focus Behavioral Associates
- Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network
- HOCTIL
- Oceans Behavioral Hospital
- Sandy Hardy-Smith, Imagine Enterprises
- Superior Health Plan
- Texas Able
- Texas Parent to Parent
- Texas STAR Plus
- Texas Workforce Solutions
- Texas Workforce Solutions – Vocation Rehabilitation Services
- United Health Care Dental Services
- Waco Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities
Participants are encouraged to pre-register here. ANY student is welcome to attend the event, public, private or homeschooled.
