Let Your Light Shine | Transition Fair for families with students with disabilities

The Education Service Center 12 will be hosting its transition fair on Sept. 20th

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — For any student, the transition from high school to the next stage of life may be exceedingly difficult. McLennan County is preparing its families by hosting a transition fair Sept. 20th.

The event will be hosted at the Education Service Center Region 12, W. Loop 340. Attendees will be able to learn about community resources, career and college opportunities, training opportunities, independent living and more.

The goal of the event is to connect families and faculty with service providers to help students with disabilities once they graduate, according to the center. Door prizes and food will also be provided. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Agencies featured at the event are as follows:

ARC of McLennan County

Baylor Accommodations

BCBSTX, STAR Kids

Burgett Law Firm, PLLC Estate Planning Law Firm

Communities In Schools

Communities In Schools of the Heart of Texas – Workforce Program

Focus Behavioral Associates

Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network

HOCTIL

Oceans Behavioral Hospital

Sandy Hardy-Smith, Imagine Enterprises

Superior Health Plan

Texas Able

Texas Parent to Parent

Texas STAR Plus

Texas Workforce Solutions

Texas Workforce Solutions – Vocation Rehabilitation Services

United Health Care Dental Services

Waco Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities

Participants are encouraged to pre-register here. ANY student is welcome to attend the event, public, private or homeschooled.

The transition from high school to beyond can be challenging for any student. For students with disabilities, which can... Posted by ESC Region 12 on Wednesday, September 14, 2022