WACO, Texas — The trial is set to begin Tuesday for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee who is accused of burglary.

Estella Fajardo is accused of burglary and engaging in organized crime. She is also at the center of an immigration case and is facing deportation.

Waco Immigrants Alliance leaders said in December they were furious after learning Fajardo was in ICE custody.

RELATED: Detained immigrant in Waco taken into custody by ICE

RELATED: Trial date set after 3 years for McLennan County immigrant detainee

RELATED: Group says immigrant detainee is being retaliated against after sexual assault claim

The group has been advocating for Fajardo after she claimed a female guard sexually assaulted her at the Jack Harwell Detention Center. The McLennan County Sheriff's Department said their investigation determined Fajardo’s claim wasn't true.

Fajardo has been in jail for nearly three years on the burglary and organized crime charges.

Protests are planned Tuesday in support of Fajardo.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Former Fort Hood chaplain sick, homeless

Hillary Clinton officially out of 2020 presidential race

Marathon Kids Club inspires local kids to get active